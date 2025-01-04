Over 120 students in Yunnan recovering from norovirus infections

January 04, 2025

KUNMING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- A total of 121 primary school students from southwest China's Yunnan Province are recovering from suspected infections of norovirus, local health authorities said on Friday.

The students, from the Yicheng Experimental School in Lincang City, started to seek medical treatment on Tuesday after showing symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

Following the report of the infections, local health authorities activated emergency response to ensure effective treatment. Investigations found norovirus in vomit, feces, and environmental samples from the school, while all food samples tested negative for norovirus and bacteria.

Currently, environmental disinfection, case monitoring, hygiene management, and health education are being carried out in an orderly manner at the school.

To date, all affected students have received prompt and effective treatment and their conditions have improved, with no severe cases reported.

