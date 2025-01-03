Trade-in program lures customers at 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair
The 2025 China (Guangxi) – ASEAN New Year Fair kicked off in parallel with the 2025 Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival, which was held on Dec. 31, 2024 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
People select new home appliances at the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/He Ning)
The fair's trade-in zone provided a one-stop, immersive shopping experience, with major retailers offering New Year sales promotions based on national subsidies for trade-ins of consumer goods, attracting crowds of local residents and visitors.
At the trade-in zone, the electric bicycle section showcased brands like Aima, Luyuan, and Oupai, and the home appliance section featured a wide range of green smart appliances.
Photo shows the electric bicycle section of the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/He Ning)
SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, showcased the latest and popular models of vehicles under the Wuling and Baojun brands at the trade-in zone, offering up to 27,000 yuan (about $3,698.88) of subsidies for the trade-ins of New Wuling Hongguang S cars, along with year-end sales promotions.
The fair also partnered with platforms including JD.com, Taobao, and Douyin for online trade-in livestreams, offering the same subsidies to online shoppers.
Photo shows cars on display at the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Qin Xin)
From late November to Dec. 31, 2024, Guangxi launched a winter consumption promotion event featuring over 200 activities. Bolstered by the consumer goods trade-in program, Guangxi's consumer market has shown strong momentum. So far, the trade-in program has brought more than 26.2 billion yuan in sales of relevant products.
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign-invested firms benefit from China's trade-in program
- China's automobile trade-ins spur business volume of recycling enterprises
- Trade-in program continues to boost consumption with 5 million applications for autos
- China's trade-in program gains pace, injects continuous momentum into economic rebound: commerce ministry
- Trade-in consumption rises during Golden Week, driven by intensified incentives across regions
- China's upgrade and trade-in program yields positive impacts
- Trade-in campaign bearing fruit
- China details 300 bln yuan allocation supporting nationwide renewal and trade-in campaign
- Home appliance trade-in policy pilots area to extend
- Ministry: China to raise government's subsidy for trade-in vehicles
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.