Trade-in program lures customers at 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair

People's Daily Online) 16:56, January 03, 2025

The 2025 China (Guangxi) – ASEAN New Year Fair kicked off in parallel with the 2025 Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival, which was held on Dec. 31, 2024 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

People select new home appliances at the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/He Ning)

The fair's trade-in zone provided a one-stop, immersive shopping experience, with major retailers offering New Year sales promotions based on national subsidies for trade-ins of consumer goods, attracting crowds of local residents and visitors.

At the trade-in zone, the electric bicycle section showcased brands like Aima, Luyuan, and Oupai, and the home appliance section featured a wide range of green smart appliances.

Photo shows the electric bicycle section of the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/He Ning)

SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, showcased the latest and popular models of vehicles under the Wuling and Baojun brands at the trade-in zone, offering up to 27,000 yuan (about $3,698.88) of subsidies for the trade-ins of New Wuling Hongguang S cars, along with year-end sales promotions.

The fair also partnered with platforms including JD.com, Taobao, and Douyin for online trade-in livestreams, offering the same subsidies to online shoppers.

Photo shows cars on display at the 2025 China (Guangxi) - ASEAN New Year Fair in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Qin Xin)

From late November to Dec. 31, 2024, Guangxi launched a winter consumption promotion event featuring over 200 activities. Bolstered by the consumer goods trade-in program, Guangxi's consumer market has shown strong momentum. So far, the trade-in program has brought more than 26.2 billion yuan in sales of relevant products.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)