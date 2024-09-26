Home>>
China's upgrade and trade-in program yields positive impacts
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:51, September 26, 2024
Editor's note: China unveiled an action plan to implement the renewal program in March 2024 in an effort to expand domestic demand and shore up the economy, and stepped up follow-up policy support in July.
The program has yielded positive impacts, such as stimulating investment, unleashing consumption, fueling industrial development, improving people's well-being, and improving the environment.
