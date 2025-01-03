S. Korean investigators leave presidential residence after failing to arrest Yoon

Xinhua) 13:28, January 03, 2025

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- A group of South Korean investigators with the anti-corruption investigative unit on Friday left the presidential residence after failing to arrest the impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

