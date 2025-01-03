S. Korean investigators launch attempt to arrest President Yoon

January 03, 2025

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- A group of South Korean investigators entered the presidential office in central Seoul and launched an attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday morning to execute the detention warrant against Yoon that was issued by a Seoul court Tuesday, multiple media outlets said.

