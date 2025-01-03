Chinese electric model tops Israel's car sales in 2024

Xinhua) 10:54, January 03, 2025

JERUSALEM, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Atto 3, an electric subcompact crossover from the Chinese carmaker BYD Auto, was the top-selling car in Israel in 2024, according to data released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Thursday.

A total of 10,607 units of the Atto 3 were sold throughout the year, outpacing all other gasoline-powered and electric models.

The Skoda Octavia, a Czech-made petrol-powered small family car, was the second bestseller in Israel in 2024, with 7,461 units sold.

Chinese brands led overall car sales in Israel, with 63,489 units sold in 2024. South Korea ranked second with 45,805 units, followed by Japan, which sold 43,730 units.

In the electric vehicle (EV) market, BYD Auto secured the top position by selling 16,690 units across six models. Tesla, the American EV maker, followed with 8,202 units sold, while Chinese manufacturer MG Motor took the third spot with 6,276 units sold.

Other Chinese manufacturers, including XPeng Motors, Chery Automobile, and Geely Auto Group, also performed strongly. Overall, Chinese automakers captured 68.69 percent of Israel's EV market in 2024, with a total of 46,137 units sold.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)