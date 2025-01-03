New Orleans attack, Cybertruck blast raise U.S. security fears: Bloomberg

Xinhua) 10:32, January 03, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A gruesome attack on revelers celebrating the New Year in New Orleans thrust U.S. domestic security back into the spotlight just weeks before Donald Trump is sworn in as president, reported Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The tragedy, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more, set off panic in the historic French Quarter and postponed events, including a major football game. Hours later, a deadly explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas further rattled Americans ringing in 2025.

The Las Vegas suspect has been identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, according to sources familiar with the probe. Livelsberger, who reportedly served in the U.S. Army, rented the Cybertruck through the Turo vehicle-sharing app, the same platform reportedly used by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans attack.

Authorities are investigating whether the two attacks are connected, though no definitive link has been established.

"The incidents, which are both being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, prompted statements from Trump, President Joe Biden and other senior US officials. Elon Musk also weighed in, saying without offering evidence that the Cybertruck explosion appeared likely to be terrorism," noted the report.

