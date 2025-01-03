Explainer: What to make of the deadly U.S. New Orleans vehicle attack

Xinhua) 08:46, January 03, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Early on New Year's Day, a tragic vehicle attack in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the southern U.S. state of Louisiana left at least 15 people dead and around 30 others injured.

The bloodshed occurred when the driver of a pickup truck plowed into a crowd of New Year revelers on Bourbon Street, one of the city's busiest streets. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police, and the attack is now being investigated by the FBI as a potential act of terrorism.

Here's what to make of the attack:

WHAT HAPPENED?

The attack took place around 3:15 a.m. (0915 GMT) on Wednesday, when the driver of the pickup truck veered around a police blockade and drove through a crowded section of Bourbon Street. The area was filled with people celebrating the New Year, including many who had come to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Tragically, at least 15 people were killed and some 30 others injured. Two police officers, who were wounded during a shootout with the suspect, are in stable condition.

In addition to the vehicle attack, law enforcement discovered potential explosive devices in the French Quarter. Surveillance footage revealed multiple individuals placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area. Authorities are investigating whether these devices were part of a broader plan.

At the time of the attack, Bourbon Street was crowded with both tourists and locals celebrating the New Year. The timing was particularly significant, as the city was also preparing for the Sugar Bowl football game between the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame, which had added to the excitement and increased the size of the crowd.

In the wake of the attack, the game was postponed until Thursday afternoon, out of respect for the victims and to ensure public safety.

WHO WAS THE DRIVER?

The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas. Investigation is underway to determine whether his actions were inspired by extremist ideologies.

The FBI confirmed that a flag associated with the Islamic State (IS) was found on the vehicle's trailer hitch, raising concerns about possible terrorist connections. Although the FBI has not confirmed any direct ties to terrorist organizations, they are actively exploring Jabbar's potential links to extremist groups.

Jabbar's background adds another layer of complexity to the investigation. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2007 and served in Afghanistan in 2009-2010. After transferring to the Army Reserve in 2015, Jabbar served until his discharge in 2020 with the rank of staff sergeant. The FBI is examining whether his military training influenced the execution of the attack.

Additionally, authorities do not believe Jabbar acted alone. New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick described him as "hell-bent on creating carnage" and noted that he appeared intent on running over as many people as possible. Hours before the attack, Jabbar posted videos on social media expressing support for the IS, which further suggests he may have been inspired by the extremist group.

WHAT AUTHORITIES HAVE DISCOVERED?

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have made alarming discoveries in the suspect's vehicle, including guns and pipe bombs hidden inside coolers. These devices were wired for remote detonation, with a remote control also found inside the truck. The presence of remote-controlled explosives suggests that the attack may have been part of a broader, more coordinated effort, raising serious concerns about the full scope of the plot.

WHAT PROTECTIONS WERE IN PLACE?

New Orleans had been actively working to improve pedestrian safety in the French Quarter, particularly in light of rising concerns about vehicle attacks. In November, the city began a project to replace older, less effective bollards-post-like barriers designed to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian-heavy areas like Bourbon Street -- with new, removable stainless steel bollards. These updated barriers were intended to offer more robust protection.

However, the existing barriers, along with a police barricade that was in place at the time of the attack, were not sufficient to stop the suspect. This has raised questions about the overall effectiveness of current safety measures when faced with a deliberate, violent assault like the one that occurred.

POSSIBLE CONNECTIONS TO OTHER ATTACKS

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that authorities are investigating whether there could be a link between this incident and other recent violent events. Specifically, the FBI is looking into any potential connections between Jabbar's actions and the explosion of a Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. However, as of now, there is no confirmed link between the two incidents.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Authorities are working to determine whether Jabbar had any accomplices or if there were broader plans behind the assault. While the full scope of his motives remains unclear, the tragic incident has left the city of New Orleans and the world grappling with the reality of yet another possible deadly vehicle attack.

The deadly attack in New Orleans is part of a troubling global trend: the increasing use of vehicles as weapons to target pedestrians. These types of assaults have become a significant concern for law enforcement agencies worldwide. Last month, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor drove into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people, including a 9-year-old child, and injuring several others.

Such attacks are difficult to prevent because they often involve individuals acting alone or with minimal coordination, making them hard to predict and prevent. The rise of vehicle-based assaults presents a unique challenge for cities around the world, highlighting the vulnerability of pedestrian areas to such violence.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)