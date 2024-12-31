Chinese stocks post annual gain in 2024, with key index up 12.67 pct

Xinhua) 16:31, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- As the last trading day of 2024 came to an end on Tuesday, China's major stock indices have seen significant gains this year, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising by 12.67 percent.

On Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index went down 1.63 percent to 3,351.76 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.4 percent lower at 10,414.61 points.

The combined turnover covered by the two indices stood at 254.42 trillion yuan (about 35.39 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024, up 20.2 percent year on year.

Shares related to artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy and finance posted brilliant performances in 2024.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 2.93 percent to close at 2,141.6 points on Tuesday.

