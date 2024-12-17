Shanghai Stock Exchange signs MoU with Qatar Stock Exchange on capital markets

Xinhua) 08:49, December 17, 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) announced on Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two countries' capital markets.

Under the agreement, the two exchanges will explore collaborative opportunities in areas such as exchange-traded fund (ETF) products, data and index products, the SSE stated.

The SSE said it would make continued efforts to build connections with exchanges in the Middle East and would work to diversify cooperation models and broaden the scope of partnerships.

This development follows the SSE's years of efforts to enhance global connectivity. Most recently, on Nov. 6, the SSE, Deutsche B rse Group and China Europe International Exchange signed an MoU on special cooperation on depository receipts under the stock connect.

