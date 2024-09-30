We Are China

Chinese stocks continue strong performance Monday afternoon

Xinhua) 13:47, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks continued strong performance in Monday's afternoon session, following a broad surge earlier in the day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose over 6 percent, once regaining the 3,300-point mark shortly after the afternoon session started. The Shenzhen Component Index rose more than 9 percent.

China's Nasdaq-style ChiNext Index rose over 13 percent.

