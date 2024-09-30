Home>>
Chinese stocks continue strong performance Monday afternoon
(Xinhua) 13:47, September 30, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks continued strong performance in Monday's afternoon session, following a broad surge earlier in the day.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose over 6 percent, once regaining the 3,300-point mark shortly after the afternoon session started. The Shenzhen Component Index rose more than 9 percent.
China's Nasdaq-style ChiNext Index rose over 13 percent.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s A-share market rallies strongly on Thursday, with Shanghai market index exceeding 3,000 points
- New index for China's A-share market to be released
- Alibaba Group announces primary listing in Hong Kong
- China to launch Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR 200 Index
- Shanghai bourse-listed firms report profits of over 1.16 trln yuan in Q1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.