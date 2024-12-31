Home>>
Mother's struggle inspires compassion across East China city
(People's Daily App) 16:29, December 31, 2024
In Jining, Shandong Province, a mother runs a food stall while caring for her autistic son, working through both the summer heat and winter cold to provide for him. Her story has resonated with many, inspiring acts of kindness and support throughout the community.
