Home>>
Justice served: Yang Niuhua's fight against child trafficker
(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 20, 2024
On December 19, the Guizhou High People's Court upheld the guilty verdict in a second trial of child trafficker Yu Huaying. Yu, who trafficked 17 children between 1993 and 2003 and caused the separation of 12 families, was sentenced to death. Yu Huaying was ultimately brought to justice by one of her victims, Yang Niuhua. Yang's relentless pursuit of justice has become a focal point for media coverage. Yang Niuhua recently sat down with People's Daily to recount her story.
(Cover design: Chen Lu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Education authorities in Suzhou Industrial Park propose 'homework circuit breaker mechanism,' drawing mixed reactions
- Chinese cities hold activities to mark World Children's Day
- Teacher dedicated to kids at 'micro-school'
- Little kid's salute commands online attention
- Court in SW China upholds death sentence of Yu Huaying for child abducting and trafficking
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.