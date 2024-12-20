Justice served: Yang Niuhua's fight against child trafficker

(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 20, 2024

On December 19, the Guizhou High People's Court upheld the guilty verdict in a second trial of child trafficker Yu Huaying. Yu, who trafficked 17 children between 1993 and 2003 and caused the separation of 12 families, was sentenced to death. Yu Huaying was ultimately brought to justice by one of her victims, Yang Niuhua. Yang's relentless pursuit of justice has become a focal point for media coverage. Yang Niuhua recently sat down with People's Daily to recount her story.

