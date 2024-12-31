China to introduce standard guidelines for identifying low-income residents

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will introduce standard guidelines for identifying low-income residents and verifying economic conditions for low-income households by 2025, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Monday.

The new guidelines are part of efforts to strengthen the country's social assistance system, according to a ministry statement made at a national conference on civil affairs work held in Beijing.

In addition to enhancing regulatory frameworks, the ministry will also initiate a comprehensive assessment of households on the edge of receiving minimum living allowances, as well as the families having difficulties in dealing with rigid spending.

A new mechanism will be established for unified recognition and monitoring of low-income populations, with coordination between various government departments for targeted assistance and support.

Currently, China's social welfare system is evolving from a focus on material aid alone to a more comprehensive model that includes both material support and services.

In 2025, the ministry plans to develop policies for fostering service-based social assistance, including employment support for low-income individuals and industrial aid initiatives, the statement said.

As of October 2024, civil affairs departments have launched pilot projects of service-based social assistance in 69 localities nationwide. They also provided temporary assistance to a total of 6.03 million people, according to the ministry.

