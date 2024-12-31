Chinese leaders attend New Year gala featuring traditional operas

Xinhua) 08:03, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese leaders attended a 2025 New Year gala featuring traditional operas Monday evening in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng watched the show at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, alongside people from all walks of life in Beijing.

Before the performances started, Xi and other leaders shook hands with and greeted representatives of artists from the opera circle who were in the audience.

The show featured excerpts of classic operas that illustrate heroism and a love for China, as well as works highlighting contemporary ethos and vibrant ethnic cultures.

The excerpts were selected from various genres of opera, including Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera, both listed as intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

