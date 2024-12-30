Stories of High-Quality Development | "Small money" is more effective than "big money" in supporting tech companies

People's Daily Online) December 30, 2024

How can the financial system adapt to the development of new quality productive forces?

Wang Yiming, vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said that tech companies need long-term, sustained investment, but financial institutions prefer offering "short-term money." Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the tech industry need "small money" in their early stages, while financial institutions are used to providing "big money." In developing new quality productive forces, the financial system needs to undergo adaptive adjustment.

