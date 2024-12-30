Stories of High-Quality Development | Equipping robotic arms with 'eyes' and a 'brain'

People's Daily Online) 11:12, December 30, 2024

When we talk about automated factories, you might imagine scenes with unmanned forklifts gliding smoothly through a stereoscopic warehouse, robotic arms swinging up and down along the production line, and humanoid robots performing various tasks autonomously without instructions.

So, how far are we from realizing this vision?

After researching hundreds of factories, Shao Tianlan, the founder of Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Ltd., found that highly automated production is primarily realized in certain processes within a few industries, including automotive, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and daily chemicals.

However, the automation needs of other industries can hardly be satisfied by traditional robotic technology. Factories in these industries produce a wide variety of products and need to be able to switch production lines frequently. In addition, they operate in complex and dynamic environments, making traditional robot technology an imperfect solution.

In the past, each product and every distinct manufacturing process required a customized system for automation. These systems involved complex design and debugging, which made them not only expensive but also unable to adapt to frequent changes.

To address these issues, Mech-Mind Robotics, with the help of AI and 3D vision, equipped traditional robotic arms with an intelligent "brain" and "eyes." These enhancements enabled them to automatically handle large volumes of products, autonomously plan the sorting order and path, and change products at any time, greatly improving deployment efficiency.

In recent years, AI plus 3D vision solutions have been extensively used in industries such as automotive, heavy industry, logistics, and food and beverage. General-purpose robots have also allowed supermarkets, express delivery, pharmacies to enjoy improved efficiency brought by a high degree of automation.

In the future, based on the Mech-GPT generalized multimodal large model, even people with no technical foundation can command robots to complete actions through dialog. The robot will become an intelligent helper available to everyone, just like a smartphone.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)