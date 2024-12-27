Home>>
Stories of High-Quality Development | Decoding new quality productive forces
(People's Daily Online) 10:07, December 27, 2024
How do we equip a robotic arm with "eyes" and a "brain"? How can we extract "black gold" from a mine 900 meters underground? How does a steel plate witness the deep transformation and upgrading of traditional industries?
At present, the new round of scientific and technological revolution is developing rapidly, and the original and disruptive innovations have given birth to new industries, new business formats and new business models, bringing about a profound change in the "quality" of productivity.
“Stories of High-Quality Development", a series produced by People's Daily dedicated to economic reports, will be launching its second episode soon, inviting you to witness how new quality productive forces develop in practice.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nanjing hosts world manufacturing conference highlighting new quality productive forces
- China’s new quality productive forces speed up industrial upgrading, transformation
- Highlights of 2025 economic work from CPC leadership meeting
- Policies aim to nurture fresh growth engines
- Digital technologies fuel new quality productive forces in cultural sector
- New index to help cultivate new quality productive forces
- China's IP conference to focus new quality productive forces
- Four technological developments to spur momentum for new quality productive forces: Kevin Kelly
- New quality productive forces lead new trend of foreign investment in China
- Q&A on China reforms: When the rubber meets the road -- Decoding new quality productive forces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.