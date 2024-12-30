Home>>
Stories of High-Quality Development | Should traditional industries be considered backward productive forces?
(People's Daily Online) 15:57, December 30, 2024
Wang Yiming, vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, noted that while developing new quality productive forces requires nurturing emerging industries and future industries, we must not ignore the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.
In recent years, new application scenarios of smart manufacturing have emerged thanks to the in-depth integration of digital and intelligent technologies with traditional industries, as well as the integration of 5G with industrial internet.
Traditional industries are brimming with new vitality.
