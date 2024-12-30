Stories of High-Quality Development | How to transform sci-tech achievements to real productive forces?

People's Daily Online) 15:53, December 30, 2024

Wang Yiming, vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, noted that attention must be given to groundbreaking and disruptive "zero to one" innovations, and to the transformation of scientific and technological achievements from "one to one hundred" and the large-scale industrialization from "one hundred to N."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)