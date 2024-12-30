China's fastest CR450 high-speed train prototype unveiled in Beijing, consolidating nation's edge in railway innovation

Global Times) 08:44, December 30, 2024

A prototype of the CR450 EMU (electric multiple units) high-speed train, China's most recently designed high-speed bullet train model, debuted in Beijing on Sunday. When operational, it is expected to reach a speed of 400 kilometers per hour, making it the fastest high-speed train in the world, according to the country's railway operator.

The train will further shorten travel time and improve connectivity, making travel more convenient and efficient for the country's vast passengers, China State Railway Group Co (China Railway) told the Global Times on Sunday.

The CR450 prototype reached a test speed of 450 kilometers per hour, with key performance indicators — operational speed, energy consumption, interior noise, and braking distance — setting a new international benchmark, the company said.

The CR450 will be significantly faster than the currently operating CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains, which operate at a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

CR450 high-speed train will lower operational resistance by 22 percent and reduce weight by 10 percent compared to the CR400 bullet train, the company told the Global Times.

The breakthroughs of the CR450 project will help boost China's railway technological innovation and independence, further strengthening the country's global leadership in high-speed rail technology, according to China Railway.

China has built the world's longest and most advanced high-speed rail network and is ready to enhance passenger travel with faster, more comfortable, and more efficient rail services.

As of September, China's high-speed rail network exceeds 46,000 kilometers, accounting for over 70 percent of the global high-speed railway length, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

