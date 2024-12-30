China unveils 450 km/h high-speed train prototype

08:33, December 30, 2024 By Luo Wangshu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The CR450 high-speed train prototype, with a test speed of up to 450 kilometers per hour and an operational speed of 400 km/h, was officially unveiled in Beijing on Sunday, highlighting China's cutting-edge advancements in rail technology. Once it enters commercial service, the CR450 will become the fastest high-speed train in the world to operate commercially. China's fastest high-speed train now operates at the speed of 350 km/h.

China unveils the CR450 high-speed train prototype in Beijing on Sunday. (Zhang Wei/chinadaily.com.cn)

