Chinese NEVs' global expansion gains momentum

People's Daily Online) 09:25, December 26, 2024

Hailing from Senegal, Tirera Sourakhata, a businessman who has been engaged in China-Africa trade for over 20 years, bought more than 100 Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) this year to offer online car-hailing or taxi services in his home country.

Noting that he has witnessed the rapid development of China's NEVs over the past years, Sourakhata expressed the hope of bringing China's experience and advanced technologies in the NEV industry to Senegal to enable his fellow countrymen to benefit from the achievements of the sector.

Chinese NEVs have gained popularity among many foreigners like Sourakhata.

Thanks to their first-mover advantages and continuous technological innovation in the NEV sector, Chinese automakers are expanding into overseas markets at an accelerated pace, winning international recognition for their high-quality products and services while contributing Chinese solutions and wisdom to accelerate international cooperation in the automotive industry and help countries tackle climate change.

①: A visitor views a new energy vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

②: An employee works on a production line of Chongqing Hawe New Energy Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

③: A batch of new energy vehicles are about to be exported at the Taicang International Container Terminal in east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Ji Haixin)

④: Citizens board a Chinese-made new energy bus in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, (Photo/Georgiy Namazov)

⑤: New energy vehicles are assembled in the general assembly workshop of JMEV, an electric vehicle manufacturer in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Shi Yu)

The global footprint of Chinese NEVs has grown impressively across continents. In South Africa, Chinese carmakers like Great Wall Motors and BYD have gained substantial market share, with their electric vehicles becoming popular among local consumers.

In Egypt, the number of electric vehicles registered in the first quarter of this year reached a third of the total for the past three years, most of which were made in China. East Africa's first BYD car dealership was inaugurated in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.

BYD became the official auto partner of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) EURO 2024 football championship.

Another Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO, has successfully established operations in five European countries, namely, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

Chinese electric vehicles have become China's fourth-largest export to Brazil. BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motors ranked among Brazil's list of best-selling electric cars in 2023.

According to statistics, Chinese electric vehicles have been exported to over 180 countries in Europe, Asia, Oceania, America, and Africa.

In the first 10 months of 2024, China's NEV exports reached nearly 1.06 million units, marking a significant year-on-year increase, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. In 2023, China exported 1.2 million NEVs, up 77.2 percent year on year.

Commercial NEVs from China are gaining traction globally. A notable example is the delivery of 30 new energy buses to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13, 2024, marking the completion of the largest bus order from China to the country. Such a deal is not rare, demonstrating how Chinese commercial NEVs are helping nations worldwide address urban pollution and improve quality of life.

In May 2024, Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor and Stellantis Group, a multinational auto company in Europe, established a joint venture - Leapmotor International. Currently, Leapmotor has over 200 dealers in 13 European countries.

Chinese automakers have moved beyond simple vehicle exports to establishing local manufacturing facilities worldwide, representing the global expansion of the automobile industrial chain encompassing products, technology, talent, and management expertise.

Many Chinese automakers have deepened their localization strategies by building extensive sales and service networks while developing products tailored to diverse local consumer preferences.

New production lines of Chinese automakers are under construction or to be built in various countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Vietnam, Hungary, Mexico, and Spain, creating local jobs and fostering the development of the global new energy industry.

As China's NEV sector rapidly develops, it integrates various new technologies such as 5G, mobile internet, big data, and artificial intelligence. The industrial chain and value chain are continuously expanding into the fields of transportation, energy, and information communication.

The development of China's NEV sector has significantly broadened global consumers' choices, making contributions to responding to climate change while promoting the green and low-carbon transition.

The success of Chinese NEVs in international markets is backed by several key factors including strong policy support, a comprehensive industrial system, well-developed supporting facilities, continuous technological innovation, and a supersized market.

After taking a test drive of a Chinese NEV, Nicaraguan Ambassador to China Michael Campbell said Chinese NEVs showcase China's innovative capabilities. He expressed the hope to see more Chinese vehicles in the global market.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)