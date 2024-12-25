China approves import of 13 online games, bringing yearly total to 110

Xinhua) 15:09, December 25, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's National Press and Publication Administration has approved the import of 13 new online games this week, bringing the total number of imported titles in 2024 to 110.

This marks the second consecutive year of growth, following 98 approvals in 2023 and 44 in 2022.

Among the latest entries are major titles, including "Monster Hunter Outlanders" from the globally acclaimed Monster Hunter franchise.

