Wukong's tough journey to West sparks witty responses from Chinese gamers

Xinhua) 10:16, December 18, 2024

People try "Black Myth: Wukong" at the booth of Game Science during Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- "Black Myth: Wukong" missing out on the Game of the Year at The Game Awards (TGA) 2024 is but one of many trials in its journey -- much like the 81 challenges facing the Monkey King in the Chinese classic "Journey to the West," quipped a disappointed fan on Weibo.

This comment on the microblogging site, drawing a parallel between China's push into the Western gaming market and the Monkey King's quest for the sacred scriptures, indicated the mixed feelings of Chinese gamers, who had hoped that their country's first 3A video game might claim the industry's most prestigious prize.

While Chinese video games have garnered increasing recognition at TGA in recent years -- most notably with "Genshin Impact" and "Honkai: Star Rail" claiming the Best Mobile Game award in 2021 and 2023, respectively -- no domestically developed title had been nominated for the coveted Game of the Year prize until "Black Myth: Wukong."

Hence, the announcement of the award results on last Friday, Beijing time, sent ripples through China's online community. Shortly after, this topic surged to the fourth spot on Weibo's trending list, amassing 780 million views and sparking 46,000 discussions by Tuesday afternoon.

Some bitter and upset gamers vented their frustration about the game's exclusion from the top prize, while others accepted the result and extended their congratulations. Yet what stood out is how some chose to cope with the unexpected setback through witty comments and level-headed analysis.

For example, a widely circulated meme features an image of a player chat group with a prominent caption: "This group does not have any players for the Game of the Year." It captured the fans' discontent in the face of the high-selling game's exclusion from the top honor.

In another example, a Weibo user who goes by the handle "HappyNerd" observed that "Astro Bot" secured the Game of the Year award over "Black Myth: Wukong" due to its exceptionally high media scores and TGA's historical preference for games with a higher degree of innovation. This observation resonated with many netizens, garnering nearly 1,000 likes.

Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University, suggested the game's divergence from Western judges' tastes contributed to the result. However, he told Xinhua that the game's global acclaim marks significant progress in China's endeavor to promote its culture overseas, demonstrating an increasing ability to break through barriers and overcome obstacles on the global stage.

In response to the award results and the fans' "pointed dissatisfaction expressed through humor and deconstruction," Feng Ji, producer of the game, wrote on Weibo last Saturday: "I completely understand this frustration and share these feelings of disappointment. I know that behind these emotions lies not pain or malice, but self-respect and confidence."

Feng's words reflected a broader sentiment among Chinese gamers: while the loss stung, it also highlighted a moment of pride. The game's success, after all, was undeniable.

Launched in August, "Black Myth: Wukong" became an instant global sensation, selling over 10 million copies across all platforms within three days. By December 13, sales on Steam alone had reached 22.5 million copies, with total revenue exceeding 1.1 billion U.S. dollars.

The game was also selected by Time Magazine as one of the best video games of 2024 and won multiple Golden Joystick awards.

At the TGA, "Black Myth: Wukong" did secure two accolades -- Best Action Game and the Player's Voice. For Feng, these honors were "especially heartening," though he couldn't hide his "disappointment and regret."

A poignant moment during the TGA's Game of the Year medley saw Venezuelan musician Pedro Eustache play the suona, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, to perform the theme from "Black Myth: Wukong." The haunting and powerful notes struck a deep chord with Chinese players watching via live stream, many of whom said in bullet comments that they were moved to tears.

On lifestyle social media platform Xiaohongshu, a user with the nickname "Tank" remarked with pride that the fact a foreign performer learned to play the suona for this piece is an example of cultural influence.

According to the 2024 China game export report, Chinese-developed games achieved overseas sales of 18.56 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, representing a 13.39 percent increase from the previous year.

Of particular note, four out of the five finalists for the TGA 2024 Players' Voice award -- "Black Myth: Wukong," "Zenless Zone Zero," "Wuthering Waves," and "Genshin Impact" -- are Chinese productions. The strong showing underscores the growing global influence of Chinese game developers and the international appeal of their work.

In his Weibo post, Feng said that the success of "Black Myth: Wukong" is "no fluke" but the inevitable result of a confluence of factors: China's rich cultural heritage, its talented developers, its supportive business environment, and its burgeoning game industry, all resonating with the global player base.

Zhang Shule, a cultural and entertainment industry analyst, believed that this pioneering title paves the path for future projects. Furthermore, there are high hopes that more Chinese stories become engaging and enjoyable experiences for foreign players -- ones that they can see, play, appreciate, and grow to love.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)