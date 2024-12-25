A view of the open and economically dynamic Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows the city view at sunset in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Covering an area of 56,000 square kilometers, which is less than 0.6 percent of the country's total land area, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area generated an economic output exceeding 14 trillion yuan in 2023, roughly one-ninth of the national total. It stands as one of China's most open and economically dynamic areas, and is also among the regions with the highest economic development quality.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Nansha Bridge, which links Guangzhou City and Dongguan City, and ships along the Shiziyang channel in the Pearl River Estuary area, in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a view of the Macao youth startup valley in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows a view of Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2024 shows Macao, as seen from Zhuhai City in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2024 shows a view of a port aera in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2024 shows a view of Gaolan Port Bridge (with twin main towers on the left) and Huangmaohai Bridge (with three main towers on the right) in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of a mangrove wetland in Futian of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 3, 2024 shows a view of the Guangzhou branch of the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC), in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2024 shows a view of the Shenzhen bay aera under construction in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Hengqin Port in south China. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

