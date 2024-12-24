53rd anniversary of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" commemorated in Los Angeles

Xinhua) 13:08, December 24, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Chinese and Americans, including lawmakers, diplomats, and world champions, gathered in Los Angeles County's Pacific Palms Resort on Sunday to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of China-U.S. "Ping-Pong Diplomacy."

"Fifty-three years ago, table tennis carried the message of friendship between the Chinese and U.S. players and started exchanges between the two peoples, opening a historic chapter of 'Ping-Pong Diplomacy'," Gao Zhidan, director of the State General Administration of Sport of China and president of the Chinese Olympic Committee said in a letter for the event.

In April 1971, nine players from the U.S. Table Tennis team took a historic trip to China, becoming the first delegation of Americans to visit China in decades.

Their trip was the beginning of what became known as "Ping-Pong Diplomacy," and helped lay the groundwork for the establishment of official diplomatic relations between China and the United States. The legacy also led to improved people-to-people understanding and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Gao noted that the "amicable moment" had transcended time and space, saying it had not only changed China-U.S. relations but also set an example of sports diplomacy worldwide.

Gene Sykes, chair of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Board of Directors, said "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" was "a pivotal moment that transcended sports and diplomacy."

"As we reflect on the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, we are reminded of the unifying power of sports," Sykes said in a speech at the event.

He said that the impact of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" went far beyond sports, opening doors for collaboration and exchanges between the two countries which continue to shape mutual relations while inspiring people to create a more harmonious world.

Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun called it "an iconic moment in the China-U.S. relationship" at the reception.

"In the past 45 years, although the relationship between the two countries has gone through ups and downs, it has always kept moving forward," Guo said, noting that China-U.S. win-win cooperation was not only in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, but also aligned with the trend of the times.

The common interests of the two countries had not decreased but increased, Guo said, calling for drawing wisdom and strength from "Ping-Pong diplomacy" for a sound and stable China-U.S. relationship, since it was the right choice for the two countries, their peoples and the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)