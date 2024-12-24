Commentary: China stands committed to steady development of China-U.S. ties

A student from Beijing teaches a student from Medgar Evers College Preparatory School of New York to practice Chinese calligraphy during a culture exchange event in New York, the United States, Feb. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- When meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the Peruvian capital of Lima, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment to maintaining the steady development of China-U.S. relations.

China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged; its commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as principles for handling China-U.S. relations remains unchanged; its position of resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged; and its desire to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American peoples remains unchanged, Xi told Biden.

These statements clearly reflect China's longstanding approach to its relationship with the United States, underscoring its commitment to boosting dialogue and cooperation, and managing differences.

Competition between major countries does not conform to the trend of the times. Nor is it a solution to America's domestic problems or the urgent challenges facing the world. As nations worldwide are struggling to cope with numerous global crises, there is an increasing expectation for a stable and constructive China-U.S. relationship.

China and the United States should rise above their differences and advance dialogue and cooperation, not only for their shared interests, but also to make a meaningful contribution to global peace, stability and prosperity.

China and the United States are like two massive vessels navigating a vast ocean. To keep China-U.S. relations on the right course without losing direction or speed, still less colliding with each other, both sides must uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

This approach is not only a key conclusion from the decades-long history of bilateral ties, but also the prudent path forward for the two nations in the new era.

People visit a lantern display celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

China adheres to the path of peaceful development, greater democracy in international relations, the five principles of peaceful coexistence, and the building of a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation. Beijing will not engage with Washington on an unequal footing, nor will it accept coercion from the so-called "position of strength."

China is ready to advance China-U.S. relations, but it will not back down on issues concerning its core interests. It is China's resolute stance that the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiquésare the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and that the Chinese people's right to development cannot be deprived or ignored.

In a world of challenges, decoupling is not a viable solution, and building "small yards with high fences" does not befit a major country. Any bid by Washington to overstretch the concept of national security and use it as a pretext to suppress China's development will only backfire.

As for the longstanding friendship between the Chinese and American people, history has shown that people-to-people exchanges and cultural interactions have always served as a reliable safeguard for the stability of China-U.S. relations and a lasting driver of bilateral cooperation.

In challenging times, it becomes all the more critical to strengthen the bonds of friendship and promote mutual understanding between the Chinese and Americans. The U.S. side must recognize that normal interactions between the two peoples should not be disrupted by political factors as the bright future of bilateral ties depends on the people.

Looking forward, it is hoped that the U.S. side will demonstrate vision and join China to rise above differences, reject zero-sum thinking, and foster a relationship based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

