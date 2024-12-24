China to accelerate construction of open, unified transportation market

Xinhua) 09:58, December 24, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a set of guidelines to accelerate the construction of an open and unified transportation market.

The country will encourage and guide social capital to participate in railway construction and operations in accordance with laws and regulations, per a document issued by the General Office of the State Council.

Efforts will be made to promote diversification and moderate competition among entities engaged in railway transportation, and to support qualified enterprises to independently operate intercity railways as well as urban and suburban railways.

Policies on clean energy substitution for transport equipment will be improved to promote the application of new and clean energy in medium and heavy-duty trucks, ships and other transport vehicles, according to the guidelines.

Where conditions permit, China will promote institutional innovation in the transportation sector in free trade pilot zones and at free trade ports, amid efforts to strengthen cooperation on transportation connectivity with countries participating in the Belt and Road.

Work will also be done to accelerate the construction of a global logistics supply chain system, develop diversified international transport corridors, improve globally oriented transport services networks, and enhance the resilience and security level of the logistics supply chain.

