Timor-Leste, China agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 10:35, December 23, 2024

DILI, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Timor-Leste and China agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various aspects during meetings held between Timorese leaders and a senior Chinese political advisor.

Timorese President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao on Friday met separately with Qin Boyong, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who is also the executive vice chairperson of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association.

Qin said that China is willing to work with Timor-Leste to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and promote the continuous progress of bilateral relations toward building a community with a shared future.

The Timorese leaders expressed gratitude to China for its valuable support for Timor-Leste's development and said bilateral relations enjoy a solid foundation and are full of vitality, expressing hope to deepen development cooperation with China.

They noted that Timor-Leste firmly adheres to the one-China principle and believes that the South China Sea issue should be peacefully resolved by the parties concerned through bilateral negotiations.

Qin, who is on a visit to Timor-Leste from Friday to Sunday, also met with Maria Fernanda Lay, president of Timor-Leste's National Parliament, and Deputy Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay.

