Trending in China | Wangchuan ceremony: Connection of humanity and ocean

(People's Daily App) 15:35, December 18, 2024

The Wangchuan ceremony is a centuries-old ritual dedicated to warding off disasters and praying for peace in the coastal communities of East China's Fujian Province. Jointly nominated by China and Malaysia, the ceremony, along with related practices aimed at sustaining the harmonious connection between humanity and the ocean, was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2020.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)