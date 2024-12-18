1 killed, 9 injured in mass shooting in U.S. state of Maryland

Xinhua) 13:33, December 18, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- One person was killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore County in the U.S. state of Maryland, police reported Tuesday night.

"Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Blvd. this evening. Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. This remains an ongoing investigation," Baltimore County Police Department said on social media X.

Officials said that the mass shooting happened at a funeral home, and the first police officer on the scene found a car on its side and on fire. They said that there is no ongoing threat to the public and confirmed that the shooting was "intentional and targeted."

Mass shootings occur frequently in the United States. Just one day ago, a shooting at a school in Madison, Wisconsin, left two people dead and six injured.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Tuesday, there have been 490 mass shootings across the nation this year. Over 1,300 minors under the age of 17 have died from gun violence so far this year.

