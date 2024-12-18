Texas sees 252 new groundwater contamination cases in 2023

HOUSTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Texas found 252 new groundwater contamination cases in 2023, nearly 9 percent of all open cases in the second-largest U.S. state, said an official report.

The latest Texas Groundwater Protection Committee annual report compiles 2,870 open cases of groundwater contamination. Public drinking water in almost every county of the state is impacted by the problem, and some cases date back decades, said the report.

The top pollution source is gas stations, making up a third of all the cases, reported the Texas Tribune on Tuesday.

The most common contaminants, as the report showed, are gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products, while in some cases the source of contamination is unknown.

Texas relies on groundwater from aquifers for about 55 percent of its water supply, and agriculture is the biggest consumer of groundwater statewide.

