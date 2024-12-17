2nd phase of conservation and inheritance project of Ancient Shu Civilization launched in SW China

Xinhua) 08:29, December 17, 2024

Staff members restore bronze relics at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024. The second phase of the conservation and inheritance project of Ancient Shu Civilization was launched here on Monday. In the next three years, excavations and researches will be organized to explore the uncharted territories in the functional areas and important relics of Sanxingdui and Jinsha ruins. Jinsha ruins, together with the Sanxingdui ruins, are peaks of ancient Shu culture and represent the two most glorious periods of the ancient Shu Kingdom that suddenly disappeared about 2,000 years ago. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An archaeologist examines a bronze mask at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

A staff member displays a bronze relic at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

Staff members scan a bronze relic at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

Representatives of archaeological experts sign a cooperation agreement on a multidisciplinary archaeological research on Sanxingdui and Jinsha ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

Staff members restore a bronze relic at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

Archaeologists examine samples of bronze pieces with different alloy proportions at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

An archaeologist examines a bronze mask at a research institute of Sanxingdui ruins in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 16, 2024.

