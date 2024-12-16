China's industrial output up 5.4 pct in November

Xinhua) 13:01, December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.4 percent year on year in November, official data showed Monday.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output edged up 0.46 percent in November from the previous month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. During the January-November period, it rose 5.8 percent year on year.

The industrial output measures the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

