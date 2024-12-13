Interview: Croatian expert speaks highly of China's role in world economic growth

ZAGREB, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The recent "1+10" dialogue in Beijing highlighted China's role as a key driver of the world economic growth and underscored the promising future of the Chinese economy, Croatian political analyst Mladen Plese said in an interview with Xinhua on Thursday.

Plese, a former editor-in-chief of Croatia's daily newspaper Jutarnji List, said that the event demonstrated China's willingness to maintain dialogue and cooperation with major international economic organizations while reaffirming its pivotal role and significant contribution to the global economic growth.

He noted that the Chinese economy contributes around 30 percent to the world economic growth. "Without China, the growth of the world economy would be unthinkable," Plese said.

He highlighted China's remarkable transformation to the world's second-largest economy, achieved at "incredible and fascinating speed" thanks to the policy of reform and opening up.

Plese also commended China's global initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which he said reflect China's willingness to share development opportunities and benefits with other countries. Croatia, he added, has directly benefited from its cooperation with China, through projects like the Peljesac Bridge and the Senj Wind Farm.

"China has proven to be a serious and reliable partner and its companies have been willing to collaborate with local firms, demonstrating that even the most demanding projects can be successfully implemented," Plese said.

