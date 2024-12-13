Home>>
China pledges to raise deficit-to-GDP ratio, cut interest rates in 2025
(Xinhua) 08:44, December 13, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China should set a higher deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2025 and reduce the reserve requirement ratio and interest rates when appropriate, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held from Wednesday to Thursday.
The meeting pledged to implement a more proactive fiscal policy, with more issuance of ultra-long special treasury bonds and local government special-purpose bonds, and to adopt a moderately loose monetary policy next year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Explainer: Q&A on Chinese economy: Sustaining growth and tackling challenges
- China’s steady economic growth highlighted in global reports
- Highlights of 2025 economic work from CPC leadership meeting
- Policies aim to nurture fresh growth engines
- Commentary: Underrating China's resolve to sustain sound growth is way off beam
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.