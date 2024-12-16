Chinese researchers develop lightweight carrot combine harvester

NANJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a lightweight carrot combine harvester designed to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs in carrot farming.

The new machine, developed by the Nanjing Institute of Agricultural Mechanization (NIAM) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, with the support of the Innovation Project of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, addresses key technical challenges in carrot combine harvesting.

The harvester mainly solves the problems of high digging resistance, breaking off the carrot tops when clamping, and inconsistent cutting of the carrot tops, according to the NIAM.

Harvesting is one of the most labor-intensive stages of carrot production, accounting for over one-third of the total labor and more than 50 percent of production costs, the institute said.

The harvester performs multiple tasks, including digging, clamping and conveying, de-soiling, and cutting of the carrot tops. It can harvest up to two mu (about 0.13 hectares) of carrots per hour, the equivalent of what more than 30 workers can achieve in a day.

NIAM researchers say the machine significantly boosts efficiency while minimizing harvest losses and cutting labor costs.

