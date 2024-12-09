University professor committed to transforming saline-alkali land into arable land

Yang Guoping checks corn planted in saline-alkali fields in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2024. In recent years, the team of Yang Guoping, a professor of North Minzu University, has been committed to the study of using microorganisms to transform saline-alkali land into arable land. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Yang Guoping (2nd R) and his students check corn planted in saline-alkali fields in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2024. In recent years, the team of Yang Guoping, a professor of North Minzu University, has been committed to the study of using microorganisms to transform saline-alkali land into arable land. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

In this aerial drone photo, a harvester harvests corn planted in a saline-alkali field in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2024. In recent years, the team of Yang Guoping, a professor of North Minzu University, has been committed to the study of using microorganisms to transform saline-alkali land into arable land. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows microorganisms selected by the team of Yang Guoping to transform saline-alkali land at a laboratory in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In recent years, the team of Yang Guoping, a professor of North Minzu University, has been committed to the study of using microorganisms to transform saline-alkali land into arable land. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Yang Guoping studies microorganisms at a laboratory in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2024. In recent years, the team of Yang Guoping, a professor of North Minzu University, has been committed to the study of using microorganisms to transform saline-alkali land into arable land. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

