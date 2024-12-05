Global companies seek business opportunities at Asian Seed Congress

Xinhua) 15:07, December 05, 2024

SANYA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Heeseok Park and his colleagues have been busy meeting clients from around the world and introducing their broccoli seeds this week at a major seed congress held in south China's island province of Hainan.

"GB2 Broccoli is one of our new varieties and we have signed agreements with several companies from China and India to conduct sample tests," said Park, strategic planning team leader of Green Heart Bio, a seed breeding company in the Republic of Korea.

Green Heart Bio is just one of many global seed companies seeking business opportunities at the Asian Seed Congress (ASC) held in Hainan's Sanya, a tropical resort city, from Dec. 2 to 6.

The event, themed "Riding the Wave of Growth in the Asia Pacific," has attracted over 1,500 exhibitors, officials, researchers and entrepreneurs from more than 52 countries and regions.

The annual congress, held within the Asia Pacific region, features extensive agricultural exhibition spaces and negotiation rooms to foster exchanges and cooperation between countries and regions.

According to a report released at the congress, the Asia Pacific region, which accounts for 43.5 percent of the world's crop area, is a major player in the global seed market.

The region held roughly one-third of the global seed market share, with a market value reaching 29.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, according to data from Kynetec, a global leader in data, analytics and insights for the agricultural sector.

International seed enhancement company Incotec is also attending the event to explore collaboration opportunities.

"I'd like to meet with friends and new customers to discuss how we can work together to provide Asia with the best seed possible. There can be no good quality seed without global cooperation," said Rob Pronk, global market manager of Incotec.

Pronk emphasized the need for the exchange of both genetic material and seed technology between countries and regions to meet market demands. He also praised the rapid development of the Chinese seed industry where there are many examples of high-tech breeding and cultivation practices. China will make significant strides in further developing its seed industry in this decade, he said.

At the exhibition, Syngenta Group, an agriculture innovation company, has showcased innovative products including rice and broccoli, attracting customers to their booth for consultation. This rice variety, known for its high yield and early maturity, has been introduced to Southeast Asia and several Belt and Road partner countries.

In recent years, Chinese seed companies have imported many novel varieties to enrich local diets, while also exporting high-quality rice varieties and unique cash crops, according to Ying Minjie, vice president of Syngenta Group China.

