Scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 15:15, December 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 11, 2024 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain after snow in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)