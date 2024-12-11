China's robust economic growth reflected in VAT invoice data

Xinhua) 09:02, December 11, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Taxation Administration on Tuesday unveiled the national VAT invoice data for November, revealing robust growth momentum in various sectors, supported by effective policy measures.

Among the country's manufacturing sectors, those with advanced technologies saw remarkable growth last month. Notably, manufacturers of high-tech products such as electronic telecommunication devices and aerospace equipment recorded a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in sales revenue.

The country's high-tech services sector also grew rapidly in November, with sales revenue rising by 8.4 percent from the year before.

Boosted by China's consumer goods trade-in and equipment renewal programs, the value of machinery equipment purchases increased 4.5 percent among enterprises nationwide.

The transport and logistics sector registered 7.1 percent growth in sales revenue as economic activities picked up across the country.

China has rolled out a package of incremental policy measures since late September, including trade-in programs for consumer goods, supportive real-estate policies, and the issuance of ultra-long special treasury bonds to boost domestic demand and strengthen economic impetus.

During a meeting on Monday, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said that the country will accomplish its main goals and tasks for economic and social development in 2024.

