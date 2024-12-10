Heads of int'l organizations voice confidence in China's economy: official

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The heads of several international economic organizations expressed confidence in China's economy at a dialogue meeting on Monday, according to an official with the Ministry of Finance.

China held the "1+10" dialogue in Beijing with the heads of 10 international economic organizations on Monday morning.

The attending representatives affirmed the positive progress made by China in supporting economic growth and promoting structural adjustments at the dialogue, said Liao Min, vice minister of finance.

Liao said that the representatives believe that the Chinese government can reinforce market confidence, and achieve stable and sustainable economic growth.

The representatives also said that the transformation of the Chinese economy will benefit the world, and stressed the need for China to ensure the resilience of the domestic economy, said Liao.

The contribution rate of the Chinese economy to the world economy has been consistently at around 30 percent for over a decade, and China will continue to inject more certainty and predictability into the global economy through its own stable development, Liao said.

Heads of the 10 international economic organizations included President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan.

