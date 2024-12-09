China updates development road map for carbon capture

Xinhua) 13:55, December 09, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has updated its development road map for carbon capture, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Monday.

During a conference on carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology held in Beijing from Dec. 7 to 8, the Administrative Center for China's Agenda 21 unveiled the latest version of the road map. This update follows the previous editions released in 2011 and 2019.

The road map declared that the CCUS technology will be crucial not only for the large-scale low-carbon use of fossil energy but also an important tool in achieving the goal of carbon neutrality.

The CCUS technology was defined by the road map to be the only technical method that could achieve net zero emissions in fossil energy usage, as well as a feasible technical solution for achieving deep emission reductions in the carbon emission reduction industry.

In recent years, China's CCUS technology has made remarkable progress. According to the road map, 126 CCUS projects are planned for operation in the country, which is 77 more than in 2020.

The technology has been used in both the traditional industries such as electric power, oil and gas, chemical engineering and steel, and the niche industries including glass, printing and dyeing.

Meanwhile, China still needs to promote the technical development of CCUS in key technologies such as direct air capture, pipeline transportation and enhanced oil recovery, the road map noted.

