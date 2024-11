Tianfu Yongxing Laboratory in SW China's Sichuan focuses on carbon neutrality

Xinhua) 13:08, November 01, 2024

A technician works at Tianfu Yongxing Laboratory in Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 16, 2024. Tianfu Yongxing Laboratory is the first provincial laboratory in China to focus on carbon neutrality. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

