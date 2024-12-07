Indonesia to learn from China, Brazil to accelerate poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 13:45, December 07, 2024

JAKARTA, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian government is studying the success of China and Brazil in alleviating poverty to incorporate their strategies into national policies, said Budiman Sujatmiko, head of the National Poverty Reduction Acceleration Agency, on Friday.

"Based on the experiences of the two countries recently visited by President Prabowo, China and Brazil are considered successful in reducing poverty," said Budiman.

Although their approaches differ, Budiman emphasized that both countries use integrated data effectively and collaborate among national and regional authorities.

As a result, Indonesia plans to enhance data integration and agency synchronization to improve the effectiveness of its poverty alleviation programs.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)