Commentary: How China energizes global poverty fight

08:34, December 05, 2024 By Chen Wangqi ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ending poverty has long been a major challenge for humanity since ancient times. Today, the world still has more than one billion people living in extreme poverty. In the global war on extreme impoverishment, China has blazed a trail that gives hope to all yearning for a better life.

Being the world's largest developing country with over 1.4 billion people, China has lifted 800 million out of poverty. It has also met the poverty reduction target of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development well ahead of schedule. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lauded China's achievement as "the greatest anti-poverty achievement in history."

Centering on "targeted poverty alleviation," China's poverty reduction strategy blends rapid economic growth with tangible improvements in well-being. By tailoring solutions to local conditions, it ensures that anti-poverty measures address the specific needs of communities.

This approach has transformed some of the country's most impoverished regions and offered useful inspiration for other nations grappling with similar challenges.

One example is the introduction of Juncao technology, which has had a transformative impact in countries like Rwanda. Developed as a sustainable method for growing mushrooms using grass, Juncao technology exemplifies China's ability to provide practical, scalable solutions for global challenges.

In Rwanda, Juncao technology has empowered rural farmers by enabling them to cultivate mushrooms with minimal resources. This has not only diversified income sources for many households but also contributed to food security and environmental sustainability.

Across Africa, Juncao has been adopted in more than 40 countries, improving food security and advancing sustainable farming practices.

China's contributions to global poverty alleviation extend beyond agricultural innovations. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has worked with developing countries worldwide to develop projects in infrastructure, education and healthcare sectors. These projects create jobs, improve connectivity, and foster inclusive growth, helping lift millions out of poverty.

So far, China has provided development aid to over 160 countries, pursued high-quality BRI partnerships with over 150 countries, and backed more than 1,100 projects with about 20 billion U.S. dollars in development funding, injecting vital resources into the economic revitalization of the Global South.

China's contributions to global poverty alleviation also go beyond financial and technical aid. By strengthening the self-development capacities of developing nations, it has fostered a greater and more sustainable global poverty reduction effort.

To date, China has trained over 400,000 professionals from over 180 countries and regions, boosting their capacity in poverty alleviation and development.

At the recently concluded G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined China's eight actions for global development, which include pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, supporting development in Africa, and supporting international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security.

Also at the summit, Xi announced China's decision to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, an initiative designed to raise resources and knowledge to implement proven public policies and social technologies to combat hunger and poverty worldwide.

These actions represent China's latest commitment to common prosperity and shared development, proving that China will always be a reliable long-term partner of developing countries, and a doer and go-getter working for global development.

Meanwhile, starting Dec. 1, China offers zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to all the least developed countries having diplomatic relations with China. This measure, combined with China's ongoing efforts to enhance South-South cooperation, underscores its resolve to address systemic inequities in global trade and economic development.

By providing tariff-free access to its vast market, China aims to empower the least developed countries to expand their export capabilities, generate income, and reduce reliance on external aid.

As the world faces mounting challenges such as climate change and economic inequality, China's poverty alleviation efforts offer valuable lessons. Its model underscores the potential of innovative, localized solutions and international cooperation in building a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

