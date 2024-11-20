Up and out of poverty

People's Daily Online) 23:06, November 20, 2024

On the morning of Nov. 18, local time, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During the first session of the summit, which focused on the "Fight Against Hunger and Poverty," Xi said that China is ready to work with all parties to build a just world of common development, leave poverty in the past, and turn our vision into reality.

Since the reform and opening up policy was initiated, China has lifted hundreds of millions of rural people out of poverty, achieving a historic solution to absolute poverty. The country has met the poverty reduction goals set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule, contributing over 70 percent of the world's poverty reduction.

China's story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, and that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality. If China can make it, other developing countries can make it too. This is what China's battle against poverty says to the world.

What, you may ask, are the keys to decoding China's success in poverty alleviation? Let's find out the answer.

