Chinese vice premier stresses consolidating results of poverty alleviation

Xinhua) 08:30, May 25, 2023

LANZHOU, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for efforts to consolidate poverty alleviation results.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in northwest China's Qinghai Province and Gansu Province from Monday to Wednesday.

Liu urged strengthening the dynamic monitoring with multiple measures to prevent returning to poverty, optimizing the rapid detection and response mechanisms, providing timely and targeted support, and preventing and defusing risks in a precise way.

Efforts should also be made to increase preferential support to key counties for rural vitalization, Liu said, adding that relocation follow-up support should improve to promote better development in areas lifted out of poverty.

Liu said industrial and employment support should be enhanced to help people lifted out of poverty continue to increase their incomes.

