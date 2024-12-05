Ginger industry boosts income for farmers in south China's Guangxi

Farmers harvest ginger in Datang village, Xihe township, Mengshan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo/Zhou Huowen)

In Datang village, Xihe township, Mengshan county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, ginger farmers were busy harvesting ginger, trimming leaves, and packing them into boxes, with fields bustling with activity on Dec. 2, 2024.

In recent years, Mengshan county has actively developed the ginger industry, promoting the cultivation of ginger in towns and villages across the county. By focusing on its special ginger industry, the county has opened new avenues for income generation, playing a significant role in rural revitalization.

